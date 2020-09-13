Ann S. O'Neil



Ann S. O'Neil was born in Portland, Oregon to Elmer Edward Saberhagen and Sigrid Hall Saberhagen on July 28,1932 and passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 with her children at her side.



Ann is survived by sons John (Janet) O'Neil, Terrance (Betsy) O'Neil, daughters Suzy (Lance) Barry, Julie O'Neil and sister Janet Matson.



The Saberhagen family moved



to Magnolia in Seattle and Ann attended Magnolia Elementary, Queen Anne High, and the University of Washington where she received a degree in Fine Arts.



Ann was a member of the Theta sorority and was introduced to her future husband John O'Neil by a sorority sister in 1955. Ann's father was owner of the Brower Company in Seattle and John grew up outside North Bend WA, where his father had started The Snoqualmie Falls Timber Company. Like his brothers, John enlisted in the U.S. Military and was stationed in West Berlin in 1956. While he was on leave, John and Ann were married on May 18, 1957 at the Snoqualmie Falls Lodge. Ann joined John in Berlin and they later returned to Seattle where John Jr was born.



Soon after they "pioneered" and moved across the lake to the sleepy suburban town of Bellevue. While raising their 4 children, Ann joined many social clubs, enjoyed playing Tennis at Central Park Tennis Club and heading to Ski Acres each Wednesday on the ski bus. Ann also loved to travel. She and John visited 25 countries and 35 states thanks to John's beloved AGC meeting, where he represented sub-contractors at the quarterly events held across the country. They also enjoyed many travel adventures with a group of friends from the Rotary Club. Ann loved attending the Bellevue Arts and Craft Fair since its inception. She got to know many local artists and participated in many art shows and auctions where she created and donated her famous floral arrangements. During retirement Ann & John loved to stay at their vacation home at Wapato Point in spring and fall, and always had the extended family over in mid-July for a week of water sports and later winetasting.



She was so immensely proud of her 6 grandchildren and especially looked forward to seeing her 5 great grandchildren.



As a good friend of hers once said, "If anyone loved a Party, it was Ann O'Neil!" Truer words have never spoken.



Special thanks to her Caregivers Yvonne and Rita for their devotion to our mother's health and well-being.



Due to COVID 19, a service and celebration of her life will be with her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seattle Foundation, Rotary Boys & Girls Club or Seattle Children's Hospital.



