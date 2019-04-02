Ann (Slava) Staberg



Ann (Slava) Staberg from Bellevue Washington passed surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 72. Pre-deceased by her parents Wasyl and Anna Gudselak she is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Larry Staberg, daughter Cathy (Stephen) Cornett, grandchildren Mitchell, Thomas, and Nikita, brothers Michael (Nadia) Gudselak, Walter (Francine) Gudselak, nieces, nephews and family in Ukraine. Ann was born in Munich Germany on August 6, 1946. Her family immigrated to Rochester NY in December 1951.



She was an Air Force veteran serving in Texas and Hawaii before moving to Seattle, WA.



She was employed at UW hospital as a patient care coordinator before moving to Seattle Children's Hospital to work for William Robertson head of poison control and director of pediatrics.



After meeting Larry at the UW and dating for 7 years they were married in 1979 They had 47 happy years together.



In her free time she volunteered as a docent at the Bellevue Botanical Gardens and loved her 10 years working there.



She played golf and tennis as much as possible and loved to visit the Skagit Valley tulip festival each year for 30 years. Another enjoyment was ocean and European river cruising.For winter recreation she skied and was house mother for Ski Masters ski school.



A memorial service will be held in late spring in Bellevue Washington. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to: Seattle Children Hospital (4800 Sand Point Way N E Seattle Washington 98105) or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. (1100 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA, 98109) Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019