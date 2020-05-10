|
|
Anna Joy Horsch
December 2, 1930 ~ April 4, 2020
Joy passed away peacefully April 4, 2020 at her retirement home in Rancho Mission Viejo, Ca., due to medical complications. Joy was born in Boston and at a young age moved with her family to the Seattle area. She eventually moved to Bothell, Wa. along with her sister Gloria.
Joy lived a very full life and there was nothing that she liked more than being around people, cooking, laughing, and entertaining. From the many holiday dinners with family, to the countless potluck dinners in the summer with neighbors and friends, she loved every moment. The family home in Bothell was always filled and noisy with the friends of her four children who, when not playing games were grabbing cookies, sandwiches, and other homemade goodies.
As she raised her four children in Bothell she became interested in the hospitality business and worked at the Olympic Hotel in Seattle. Later on she became a manager and trouble shooter for
the Quality Inn hotel chain in the western half of the United States.
Her last assignment was in Davenport, Iowa, where she met and married Rudolf Horsch, then a senior design engineer of heavy equipment for the J.l. Case company. From there they relocated to Wausau, Wisconsin with Rudy's company. Never one to sit still, Joy restored a 10,000 square foot house (listed on the national historical register) into a bed and breakfast. She then opened the "Back When" cafe; to share her love of entertaining and cooking.
They spent the last 20 years of retirement in Southern California (Laguna Niguel) continuing all her favorite things: making many, many new friends, cooking, entertaining and telling Rudy what to do. One of her favorite hobbies was wearing out the slot machines at a local casino, her day job! Always willing to volunteer, she spent many hours at the Historic Spanish Mission in San Juan Capistrano, eventually becoming president and co-authoring the mission cookbook.
She is survived by her husband Rudy, son Joseph R Vitulli Jr. (Debbie), grandsons Josh and Markus, daughter Jolene Vitulli Lucci (Glenn), grandchildren Glenn Jr. And Gianna, daughter Joan Vitulli, and was preceded in death by son, Jeff Vitulli.
Remembrances can be made to the and please sign Joy's online guest book at www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020