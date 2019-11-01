|
Anna Karin Lee
Anna Lee, age 34, taken from us on October 22, 2019 and commended into the hands of the Lord. Bright, sunny, loving, beautiful girl will be missed by family members and friends. Survived by her loving parents, Andrew and Suzanne Lee, and 2 brothers, Alexander and Christopher. 2003 graduate of Skyline High. Longtime resident of Issaquah, WA, active in the Girl Scouts and employed by Nordstrom, Bellevue. Her long struggle with addiction took her in the prime of her life. Family suggests donations to the Recovery Cafe, Seattle in lieu of flowers. www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019