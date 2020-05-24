|
Anna M. Clark
The spirited Anna M. Clark celebrated her 100th Birthday March 23, 2020 and snuggled into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ May 5th, 2020. Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Allen C. and two sons David and Timothy Clark (Mary). She is survived by two children, Sarah Sundin (Ken) and Peter A. Clark (Kathleen), eight grandchildren and 21 great grand children. No memorial is planned per Anna's request. She will be interred with her husband at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery. Refer to www.asacredmoment.com for additional information.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020