Anna Mae Staley
1939 ~ 2020
Born in Hutchinson, KS to Leonard and Mellie (Staley) Stout, Ann was raised in Falls City, NE and married Jack Kelley in 1955. Ann and her young family moved to Seattle, WA in 1962. In Seattle, Ann became a Registered Nurse, working at Seattle's Children's Hospital, and later became a Certified Chemical Dependency Nurse, working for many years at the Care Unit of Ballard Hospital and Evergreen Treatment Services.
Ann died unexpectedly on June 12, 2020 while recovering from a fracture. She is survived by her brother, Jack Stout (Wendy), her children, Michael Kelley (Connie), Cinda Kelley (Stacy Turner), Neimi Kelley, Patrick Kelley, Annie Maxwell (Carl), her grandchildren, Alethea, Janie, Tyler, Garrett, Rachel, Naomi, Jack, and her great granddaughter, Aria. She is predeceased by her brother, Thomas C. Stout (Marilyn), sisters Emma Georgia Wiar and Mary Lee Willette (Roger) and her grandson, Jess Michael Kelley.
Ann made and kept the most wonderful bouquet of friends from every place and era of her life. They, and her family ache at her loss, and treasure the memories of her in our lives.
Please see her full obituary and sign her guest book online at: https://funerals.coop/obituaries/anna-mae-staley.html
or www.legacy.com