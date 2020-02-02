|
Anna Marcella Stockton
Anna passed away peacefully at her home on January 29th 2020 at the age of 97 years old. She was born January 5, 1923 in Valley City, North Dakota to George and Eleanor (Sauer) Bommer, as the eldest of three children.
Anna spent most of her childhood working odd jobs on family farms for room and board. This instilled in her an appreciation for hard work and an understanding of the importance of family.
After many adventures she moved to Seattle, Washington accepting a job at the Boeing facility where she met her future husband Larry Stockton.
After the birth of her first daughter Linda, they moved north to Mountlake Terrace, Washington and completed their family of five daughters.
She became a valuable member of her community and her local church St. Pius X.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, sister Avis, brother Larry, daughter Linda and son-in-law Daniel.
She is survived by her daughters: Annette (son-in-law Mike), Susan (son-in-law Joseph), Jan (son-in-law Robert), and Laurie (son-in-law Roger); additionally survived by her twenty two grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Funeral service will be held at the family church St. Pius X, 22209 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043; Rosary at 10:30am, Funeral at 11:00am followed by reception and then Burial at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, Washington 98155.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020