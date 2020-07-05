1/1
Anna Marie Coluccio
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marie Coluccio

Anna Marie was born in Seattle on September 22, 1933 and passed away peacefully in the early morning on June 24, 2020. She was truly a gentle soul with endless love in her heart. Anyone that walked through her front door instantly became family. She was full of love and shared that love fiercely and unconditionally.

Anna Marie was preceded in death by her son, Bob.

She is survived by Joe, her husband of nearly 65 years; her children, Joe (Jan), Gina (Anthony), Mary Jo (Craig), Lisa (Craig); and seven grandchildren, who she affectionally referred to as her love bugs, Joey, Mike, Tara, Andrew, Matthew, Blake and McKenna.

There will be a private ceremony for the family followed by a celebration of life at a later time when conditions permit.

To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook please go to

harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 5, 2020
I am glad Mr. and Mrs. Coluccio were among my parents friends. It was a pleasure to have the lovely, gracious and energetic Anna Marie as part of our village. I have fond memories most of which involved baked goods! Condolences to the Coluccio family which Mrs. C so lovingly attended.

Christian Ursino
Christian Ursino
Friend
July 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers for Joe and his wonderful family. We loved Anna Marie and remember all the lively lunches we shared. Such a truly loving lady who we will remember in our prayers.
Dan and Jan Burden
Friend
July 5, 2020
I would like to pass along my condolences to the Coluccio family. Anna Marie always made me feel like family when I would visit your home to see Mary Jo. She was so welcoming and had a great sense of humor. She didn't get mad at me when I ate half of her artichoke dip before it even left the kitchen. Lots of great memories of time spent there...
Jay Tran
July 5, 2020
Dear Mary Jo and family, you have my deepest condolences on the loss of your mother and grandmother. I remember your mother as such a warm and kind woman. Sending prayers for all the family in this difficult time.
Nancy Newman Kuester
July 5, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy
With thoughts and prayers to the Family
Gloria Jobs
Gloria Jobs
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved