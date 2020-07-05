Anna Marie ColuccioAnna Marie was born in Seattle on September 22, 1933 and passed away peacefully in the early morning on June 24, 2020. She was truly a gentle soul with endless love in her heart. Anyone that walked through her front door instantly became family. She was full of love and shared that love fiercely and unconditionally.Anna Marie was preceded in death by her son, Bob.She is survived by Joe, her husband of nearly 65 years; her children, Joe (Jan), Gina (Anthony), Mary Jo (Craig), Lisa (Craig); and seven grandchildren, who she affectionally referred to as her love bugs, Joey, Mike, Tara, Andrew, Matthew, Blake and McKenna.There will be a private ceremony for the family followed by a celebration of life at a later time when conditions permit.To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook please go to