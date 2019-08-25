|
|
Anna Marie ELARTH
(DiLegge)
Born April 29, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Vincenzo and Maria DiLegge.
Anna graduated from St. Elizabeth High School then attended Mercy College (Detroit), earning a bachelor's degree in Nursing in 1959. She served as a rehab nurse at the Rehabilitation Institute of Metropolitan Detroit until 1962.
An adventurous side of Anna emerged and she went with friends on a cross-country journey, camping along the way, with Seattle the final stop. She liked Seattle so much she stayed. After a brief stint at the University of Washington Hospital later in 1962, she joined the King County Public Health Department as a nurse in the Tuberculosis clinic, where she worked for 47 years, supporting at-risk groups including refugees and the homeless.
In 1963 she met Jerry, the love of her life, and they were married five months later. Together they raised five children: Mary Angela, Patricia, Katherine, Anthony and Andrew.
Anna was always highly energetic, up until her passing - involved in book club, bridge club, investment club, exercise classes, tending to her Japanese garden and many other activities. She enjoyed travelling with Jerry, her family and friends all over the world - most recently to Italy, Myanmar, India and Mexico.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry, sister Assunta and brother Medoro. Survived by her children, ten grandchildren (Elliot, Cassidy, Fred, Jackson, Jalen, Zach, Jimmy, Sean, Gino and Vincent) and Dolly the cat.
Please join family to honor her life on Thursday, August 29 at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11:00 am followed by a memorial reception at 1:00pm at the Center for Urban Horticulture.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Martin de Porres Shelter.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019