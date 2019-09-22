|
|
Anna Victoria (Berntsen) Corlis
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Anna Victoria (Berntsen) Corlis. Our beloved mom, grandma, and great grandma passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 2, 2019. Anna was a strong woman and did not leave this world easily. She was a fighter from beginning to end.
Anna was born in Seattle, WA to Edmund (Dick) and Ethel Berntsen on September 15, 1935. She grew up in Issaquah, WA and graduated from Issaquah High School in 1953. Six months after graduation, she married Arvid Corlis Sr. They were married 59 years until Arv's passing in 2012. Annas entire life focused around family. She took great pleasure in working as a stay at home mom caring for her three children. She rejoined the workforce to provide for her family after Arv suffered a stroke in 1981. She found her calling caring for young disabled adults at Champion house, where she worked 25 years. After retiring in 2004, Anna enjoyed planning and hosting family gatherings, holiday celebrations, vacations to Spectacle lake with her family, and many trips to Glacier National Park. It was on Anna's last trip to Glacier that she adopted her beloved dog Teddybear. Teddy quickly became the focus of Anna's life, and was deeply loved and spoiled by her. He filled her last years with so much joy. Anna's family was the joy in her life and everyone that knew her could see how much she treasured them.
She is survived by her three children Arv Jr. and wife Cathy, Joe and wife Dana, her daughter Deb, five grandchildren; Jim, Jenny, James, Mckenna, and Garrett; two great grandchildren, Natalie and Jack; her cousin Lorraine and her beloved dog Teddy. She will always be loved, forever missed, and never forgotten.
Services will be held at Flintoft's
Funeral Home 540 Sunset Way,
Issaquah, 98027 Saturday, Sept. 28
at 11am. Reception will follow next door at 580.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019