Anna Weber Hughes



Anna Hughes of Lake Forest Park, Washington, died June 2, 2019 at her Adult Family Home. She was 104.



Anna was born March 6, 1915, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended Greene Street Friends' School and graduated from Friends' Select School in 1933. She completed nurses training at Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1936 and became a registered nurse. She joined the Navy Nurse Corps and was stationed in Brooklyn, New York, where she served as an operating room nurse.



She was the daughter of Frank Weber, Commander, U.S. Navy, and Anna Offenhauer Weber of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



On October 5, 1938, she married Dr. Samuel Bishop Hughes of West Cape May, New Jersey, in Philadelphia. The ceremony was held not far from Hahnemann Hospital where she had met her husband-to-be while they were both undergoing their medical studies.



She gave up her nursing career and they moved to Wildwood, New Jersey, where Dr. Hughes practiced medicine until 1954 when they moved to California. They lived first in Chico, then in San Diego, and finally in Rialto where Dr. Hughes ran the emergency hospital for the Santa Fe, Union Pacific, and Southern Pacific Railroads until he retired in 1976. They moved to Bellevue, Washington, in 1997 where she lived at the Meydenbauer until it closed about 2000. Prior to moving to Lake Forest Park, she lived in Issaquah and Lake City.



After Dr. Hughes completed service with the U.S. Medical Corps of the Third Army in 1945, they traveled extensively throughout the world on a month-long trip nearly every year until the mid-eighties from which she had many souvenirs, pictures, and fond memories. Their trips included a trip around the world and three boating ventures down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. She enjoyed studying and exploring the geology of the Southwest and became something of an amateur geologist and a rockhound.



She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years in 1999. She is survived by two sons, Frank W. Hughes of Seattle and Jeffrey W. Hughes of Orange, Texas.



A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019