|
|
Annalee Oakes
January 21, 1934-October 25, 2019
Annalee Oakes passed peacefully into the presence of her Saviour, Jesus Christ, October, 25, 2019.
Annalee is survived by Phillip, her loving husband of 65 years, three daughters, Alice (Phil) Johnson, Joyce Oakes and Anne (Roger) Strand, grandchildren Rachel (Ben) Zupke, Sarah (Aaron) Balian and Paul Johnson, and five great grandchildren.
God and family were the light of her life. She devoted her life to them and her love of nursing, particularly nursing education. Annalee achieved much throughout her long professional career yet her true passion was serving her Lord in whatever way He led.
Memorial gifts may be made to: The Rich/Oakes NW University Nursing Faculty Development Endowment OR The Oakes SPU School of Nursing Scholarship Fund.
A celebration of life will be held
Saturday, November 2, 2019, 3pm
at Aurora Community Church, 1900 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98133. Our family would love to share this time with you.
For additional details please visit Becks Tribute Center @
www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019