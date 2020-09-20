Anne Bradley Counts
Born June 27, 1942;
Died September 11, 2020
Anne was born in Seattle, Washington to Jerry and Margaret Bradley (nee Bratton). She attended Seattle public schools, graduating from Roosevelt High. Anne then entered the University of Washington, graduating in 1960 with a degree in English/Education. She taught Junior and Senior high school students in the Seattle area for several years. Following a Master's degree in English from Seattle University she worked in Adult Training, first at Safeco Insurance Company then with the Seattle Police Department's Model City's Program. She graduated from the UW law school in 1976 and held the position of legal counsel for commercial lending with Peoples Bank.
Following her marriage in 1989 to George W. Counts, the couple moved to the Washington DC area. There she worked as legal counsel in commercial lending at NationsBank in Baltimore which, after a merger, became Bank of America. Anne pursued her interest in art through studies at the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, DC, where she became a docent.
Transferring back to Seattle in 2000, Anne pursued studies at the Seattle Art Museum, where in 2005, she completed docent training. Art became her main passion for the remainder of her life. Her long-standing love of art was an inspiration to numerous friends and family, many of whom took part in her docent tours. She was one of the leaders of the "Art Beyond Sight" program that enabled visually impaired patrons to experience artwork in a new and inclusive way. In 2020, Anne was honored as the Docent of the Year.
Other activities on her return to Seattle included serving on the Board of Planned Parenthood, a week-long trip to Ocean Shores with her sister Josie to wash wild birds covered with oil after a coastal oil spill, and local and national political involvement.
Her other passions were literature, classical and jazz music, cooking, and gardening. Anne was known for her wonderful dinner parties and as a gracious hostess. She and George moved into Horizon House in 2016, a retirement community near downtown Seattle, where she became heavily involved with the Art Committee, serving as its Chair up to her untimely death.
Anne was a generous and compassionate person, caring deeply about causes important to the betterment of mankind. She will always be remembered for her kindness and empathy for all around her.
She is survived by her husband, George, her sister and brother-in-law, Josie and George Taylor, her nieces, Katie Taylor and Annie Taylor Frank (Joe) and their children, Easton and Georgia Frank. Anne is stepmother to George's sons, George Jr ("Jay") & David and to David's daughters, Shanoya and Shallon Counts. She also leaves many very special cousins, extended family members, and friends who will miss her greatly.
There will not be a memorial service. Persons wishing to honor her may contribute to any of her preferred organizations such as Seattle Art Museum, Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands, or the ACLU.
