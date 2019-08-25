|
|
Anne Foster
Anne Foster, long-time Eastside resident, passed away July 28, 2019 at EvergreenHealth Hospice. She was 88.
Anne Fowler was born March 13, 1931, in Decatur, Illinois to Ralph L. and Sarah H. Fowler. She grew up in Decatur and was a 1949 graduate of Decatur High School. She attended Millikin University, along with fellow Decatur High grad Robert (Bob) Foster, whom she married in 1951. The two settled in Royal Oak, Michigan in 1960 with their three children.
Anne moved to the Bellevue/Kirkland area in 1973 to be near family, transferring with the Bell Telephone Co. She was employed by Bell (now CenturyLink) for 22 years, retiring in 1992.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joseph; her former husband, Robert Foster; and her beloved cat, Kiki. Survivors include her sons, Robert S. and James M. Foster; her daughter, Sarah F. Thompson; sister, Mary Fowler; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; several step great-grandchildren; nephew, Peter Fowler; and nieces Elizabeth Fowler and Susan Fowler Zehnder.
A memorial service for Anne will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 105 State St., Kirkland, Washington 98033. A reception at the church will immediately follow the service.
Please sign the online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019