|
|
Anne (Kathy) Holman Tendick
Kathy Holman Tendick was born and raised in Rochester, MN. She was the daughter of Kaye and Colin Holman. She graduated from Mayo HS in 1969 and attended the University of Colorado.
Kathy pursued a career as a legal secretary and retired in 2018. She was an avid horsewoman and loved the outdoors. Her horse, Sonny, and her dogs were her constant companions.
She passed away on March 10, 2020 in Idaho and is survived by her brother, Bill Holman; her sister, Eloise (Bruce) Zelk; her nieces, Brigitte Yamamoto and Katie Wigal; and her nephew, Rob Zelk.
Remembrances may be made to: Schneidmiller Hospice House
2290 West Prairie Ave. Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020