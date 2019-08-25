|
|
Anne Marie Bellows (Larson)
Anne passed away July 31, 2019 at the age of 86. Annie was raised in her beloved Ballard, graduated Ballard High School, and attended the University of Washington.
Anne Marie had many gifts. She was a wonderful artist; oil painting was her passion and there was always a painting in progress. Mom loved family life; she was the center of our home and encouraged her children to explore their dreams. We were blessed to live in a home filled with love and beauty.
Anne Marie is survived by her loving family; husband of 66 years, Earl Bellows, children, Glenn (Jan) Bellows, Dawn Jefferies, Greg Bellows, Howard (Jan) Bellows, Denise (Steve) Troy, Brother, Ronald (Sue) Larsen, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Anne's life will be celebrated on September 7th from 10:00a.m. - noon, Cristwood Nursing and Rehab in the Ray Smith room, 19303 Fremont Ave North, Shoreline, WA 98133.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Cristwood ministries for the love and care they showed Anne Marie in the last 5 years.
Please sign Anne's online guest book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019