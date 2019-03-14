Resources More Obituaries for Anne Riggins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Marie Riggins

March 7, 2019



Wenatchee - surrounded by family and love, Anne M. (Walters-Smith) Riggins, 66, of Methow, Washington, residing at Tuckers Island in Methow, peacefully went to be with Our Lord, February 27,



2019. She was the wife of Larry F, Riggins for a loving, twenty-three years.



A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Crystal Lake Community Center, Crystal Lake Road, Woodinville, WA, 98072. Christopher Knapp will be officiating at the service. A second Celebration of Life will be held for Anne's Friends in the Methow Valley in April, location and time to be announced in the near future.



Anne was born in Seattle January 23, 1953, the daughter of the late Roger Marcellus and Gertrude Catherine (O'Neill) Walters. Anne graduated from Newport High School in Bellevue WA. She earned a Professional Secretary Certificate at Bellevue Community College and advanced her career to an Executive Administrator and Office Manager. She retired from Howard S. Wright Construction Inc., A Balfour Beatty Company in 2014.



Anne was a devout Christian, loved reading the Bible and attending Bible Study Classes. She so enjoyed the Methow School Tuesday morning coffee clutch and the Methow Fly Fishers. She will be remembered as an exceptionally creative seamstress, for her gardening, love of the outdoors, avid reading, and the unconditional love of her family, children, grand-children, and friends. Everyone always said," we always knew when Anne was around from the sound of her contagious laughter and seeing her beautiful smile." She especially enjoyed helping in the community, making friends, and helping people feel good by sharing her warm heart and love.



Mrs. Riggins leaves a son Aaron Smith, his wife Jennie and daughter Holiday; a step daughter Elizabeth Summers, husband Jake and daughter Frankie; two step sons- Michael Riggins, his wife Heather and son Justin and daughter Katie, and Patrick Riggins and his wife Helena. Anne had six siblings; Dale Emburey, Catherine Estrada-husband Al, Roger Walters-wife Debbie, Barbara Knapp--husband Dennis, Mary Mejlaender, and Gerald Walters-wife Catherine.



Anne was cremated by Jones, Jones & Betz Funeral Parlor. Thank you to them, Confluence Health and Regency Manor of Wenatchee for the kindness, empathy and care given to Anne.



Memorial contributions may be made to the 2120 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 (206)-283-1153 or Confluence Health Foundation 1020 N. Wenatchee AVE, Wenatchee, WA 98801 (509)-433-3700. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019