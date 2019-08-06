Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Emerald Heights retirement community
Redmond, WA
Anne Pendeton Kunkle


1930 - 2019
Anne Pendeton Kunkle Obituary
Anne Pendeton Kunkle

Anne Pendleton Kunkle (89), passed into the spiritual world on Sunday, 14 July 2019. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on 20 March 1930, she was the youngest child of Alan and Marion Pendleton. Her father passed away in 1937 and her mother remarried in 1942 to Edwin T. Asplundh, affectionally known as "Pepa". Anne earned degrees from the Academy of the New Church, University of Michigan and Carnegie Institute of Technology. She married Harold W. Kunkle in January 1956 and they had five children: William L., Andrew P., James R., Marion C., and Matthew D. (now deceased). She is survived by step-sister Joan (Bee) Herder. Anne and Harold ultimately settled in the Seattle area, where she was living at the time of her passing. Anne will be remembered for her gentle nature, love of family, and devotion to the Seattle New Church group.

Memorial service will be held on August 24, 2019, 3:30 p.m. at Emerald Heights retirement community in Redmond, WA.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Light for Life New Church or the in her name.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
