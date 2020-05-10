|
Anne Rodgers
Anne Rodgers passed away in Issaquah, Washington, on April 28, 2020, at age 99, just 7 weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She had lived on her own in her family home in Bellevue's Enatai area until age 96.
Anne was born on June 14, 1920, to Saxon Prather McGuire and Ida Elizabeth Dillon, at their home in Prescott, Arkansas. Anne graduated as valedictorian of Prescott High School in 1937 and went on to attend Arkansas A&M (now Southern Arkansas University) in Magnolia, Draughon School of Business in Little Rock, and the University of Omaha, majoring in English and French.
During the war Anne moved to Omaha and worked as secretary to Army supply officer Col. M. V. Patton, cousin to Gen. George S. Patton. In 1942, on a blind date, Anne met the love of her life, George Rodgers of Portland, Oregon, who was stationed with the Navy in Millington, Tennessee. Anne and George were married in Memphis in August 1944, and following the war they moved to the Pacific Northwest.
After stops in Astoria and Aberdeen, Anne and George settled in Olympia, where their three sons were born. In 1957 the family moved to Bellevue where their sons attended Bellevue High School. Anne and George were early and long-time members of Bellevue Christian Church. In 1975 Anne began her 2nd career as a proofreader with CH2M Hill engineering company, where she worked for 20 years before retiring in 1995. Anne was proficient in shorthand, and often wrote her grocery shopping lists in shorthand, much to everyone's amusement.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband George Rodgers, and siblings Ida Mae Clark, William Saxon McGuire, and Ethel Rae Ferguson. Anne is survived by sons Sax (Barbara), Bruce (Carla), and Doug (Kathy), grandchildren David, Allyson, Jeremy, Adam, Andrea, and Kevin, great-grandchildren Evan, Drew, Lyla, Abby, Jackson, Hazel, Mason, Avery, and Brooks, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Anne led a long and full life and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Remembrances for Anne may be sent to the Annie Dean McGuire Rodgers Scholarship Fund, c/o Southern Arkansas University Foundation, 100 E. University MSC 9174, Magnolia, AR 71753.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020