(Aug 17, 1929-Feb 15, 2019)



Anne Rowe Holland Gruger, 89, of Renton, WA, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Jaime Gruger. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Varney, of Somerset, N.J.; her four children: Diane (Dave) Eden of Wylie, TX, Jeff (Joyce) Gruger of Addison, TX, Patsy Cox (Bob Meinig) of Seattle, and Sally Gruger of Hansville, WA; nine grandchildren: Jeremy, Bethany, Jonathan, and Charity Eden; William, Emily, and Keith Gruger; and Adam and Whitney Cox; and three great-grandchildren: Jenna Eden, Clive Knepper, and Lee Harken; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Anne was born in New York City to Charles and Katherine Holland and spent most of her childhood in Greenwich, Connecticut. She studied at Connecticut College in New London, where she met Jaime Gruger, a cadet at the Coast Guard Academy down the road. The two married on June 2, 1950, the same day that Jaime graduated from the Academy. Anne, who had not yet earned a degree, put her education and career on hold for the next several years while they started their family, having four children in five years. Anne and Jaime settled in Boise, Idaho and lived there for several years. Once all four children had started school, Anne continued her education at the College of Idaho, where she earned her degree in English and Secondary Education and began her teaching career.



In 1968, the family moved to Englishtown, N.J., when Jaime began working in New York City. For 11 years, Anne taught English in the Freehold Regional High School District. She earned great respect from fellow teachers, administrators, and students, and was known as a passionate, dedicated teacher with a superior command of her subject area and genuine concern for the welfare of her students.



In 1979, Anne and Jaime moved to Kent, Washington, and Anne worked in the Kent School District for a few years before retiring. She then went back to school and earned a Master's in Counseling from the University of Puget Sound. After Jaime's death in 1999, Anne continued to live a happy and fulfilling life for almost 20 years. Throughout her life, Anne loved to read. She never went anywhere without at least one book (including to her grandson's wedding!). She loved literature and history (especially British literature and history), as well as language and philosophy, and she was deeply religious. She was active in her church and in the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and enjoyed seeing plays with friends. She dabbled in painting and writing and enjoyed gardening.



Most of all, Anne loved her children and her grandchildren, and she was lucky enough to meet two of her great-grandchildren. All four of her children were able to spend time with her in her final days, a testament to the love and sense of family that she and Jaime instilled in them. Anne will be remembered as a sweet and gentle woman, with an active mind and a strong moral compass. We will all miss her very much.



A funeral mass for Anne will be held at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, February 27 at Saint Columba's Episcopal Church, 26715 Military Rd., Kent, WA 98032. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are suggested. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019