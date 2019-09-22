|
Anne Shirley Derrick
Anne S. Derrick left us at the age of 84, on 9/14/2019, following a long bout with advanced Congestive Heart Failure. Anne lived at Kentridge Elderly Living, in Kent, WA. She was born 8/5/1935 in Burlington, Vermont-as Anne Shirley Fogg. She is survived by her only son, Kurt Litvin; a brother Wayne Fogg, and numerous nephews, grandchildren and extended family. Anne enjoyed playing cards, knitting, and her dogs and traveled with her husband Bob, (now deceased) who she was happily married to for 34 years. Bob was the love of her life. Anne and Bob are both interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019