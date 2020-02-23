|
Anne Y. Rogers
Our community sadly lost Anne Y. Rogers, age 80, formerly of Bellevue, on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Anne was born on May 23, 1939 in Shanghai, China, to Joseph Yeamans Jr. of Richmond, VA and Dorothe Roberts Yeamans of Norfolk, VA. Her twin sister, Dorothe (Dottie) Malone, preceded her in death. Anne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Claude Rogers, son, Chris Rogers and wife Kate of Bellevue, WA.
Their son Chris, was born on January 27, 1971 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, OR, (where Anne was also a volunteer). The family moved to Bellevue, WA in June of 1974, and have lived in the same home since.
Anne was first and foremost a loving and caring servant of her God and her neighbors. She was a faithful, dedicated and very active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church for 45 years.
A memorial service and celebration of Anne's life will be
held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7,
2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal
Church, 8398 NE 12th St., Medina,
WA 98039. Following the service there will be a reception and gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life.
If you wish to donate a remembrance in memory of Anne's life, the family suggests: The Seattle Humane Society, The St. Thomas Music Fund, or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020