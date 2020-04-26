|
Annette Catherine (O'Neill) Wood
1934 ~ 2020
Annette Catherine (Kay) Wood - beloved wife, mother and friend to many - died peacefully, April 8, 2020. She had been lovingly cared for by her son Owen, and his wife Leslie at their home in Arlington, Washington.
Kay was born in Sumas, WA to Patrick and Annette O'Neill. Raised in Seattle, she attended Holy Names Academy and Seattle University where she graduated with a B.A. in English. She married her loving husband, Robert C. Wood (Bob) in 1958. She began working for Seafirst Bank in the early 1980's and retired as secretary in the late 1990's.
She and Bob moved to Kirkland where they raised eight children. As a homemaker with a house full of kids and Bob's modest teaching salary, she excelled at the art of stretching a buck. Her family recounts with laughter how, in the early days, sewing was a necessity where the clothing path was: homemade outfit, hand-me-down, iron-on patch, patchwork quilt and finally ragbag. Feeding a large family on a shoestring budget included powdered milk, assembly line sandwiches, mystery casseroles, impossible quiche, Fishstick Fridays during Lent, 10 burgers for a dollar from Arctic Circle and individual pot pies with each child's initial marked on top in food coloring. For dessert - there was always dessert - she'd often serve store brand Neapolitan ice cream from a three-pound tub, or chocolate chip cookies made from double the dough and half the chocolate chips.
Eventually, cooking became a labor of love which she shared with all who knew her. She modeled the importance of maintaining relationships with loved ones. Her family shares fond memories of annual picnics at Liberty Park, the smell of homemade almond roca sweetening the air at Christmas, summertime Greek dolmas made from backyard grape leaves, Thanksgiving pickle ball tournaments with cousins, pool parties with multi-generations of extended family, an affinity for rhubarb pie and of course so much more.
She was forever humming out loud, the tune in her head, and often danced a little Charleston in the kitchen. Together with Bob, she shared a love for Dixieland music, jazz festivals, Bridge parties and relaxing in Sequim with friends. Many cherished years of their retirement were spent traveling by trailer across the country and motoring in their boat through the San Juan Islands.
The Catholic faith was at the center of her life. As an active member of Holy Family Parish for more than 50 years, she volunteered to make and deliver meals to anyone experiencing hardship, prepared flowers for Sunday masses, sang soprano in the choir, aided refugee neighbors, chaired the funeral committee, visited and prayed together with parishioners at the end of life and countless other acts of giving. Through this selfless and humble service, she found life-long friends, community and purpose.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bob, her son John and her sister Lynne Federspiel. She is survived by her children and their spouses Mary, Bernadette (Jim), Tony (Cindi), Owen (Leslie), Monica (Josh), Dan (Christina), Katy (Larry), 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Kirkland at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Catholic Community Services at ccsww.org or the at .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020