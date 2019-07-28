Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Eaton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Eaton Obituary
Annette Eaton

Oadell Annette (Ross) Eaton, born September 2, 1938 in Seattle, peacefully left our presence June 17, 2019. She is survived by grown children Shelby (Cecilio) and Ross (April) and grandchildren Marcus, Sarah (Tyler), Seth and Grace, as well as brothers Dick (Panchita), Jerry, and Ken (Mary). She leaves many close relatives and a special S.O.N. Mike and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Leslie G. "Bud" Eaton, siblings Dorothy, Donald, Elmer, Jim, Keith, and Ellen, and parents Olga and Bill Ross.

Annette attended Anderson School and Bothell High School and settled in Kenmore becoming a homemaker and working in office administration.

She enjoyed classic convertibles and volunteering in the community, serving on several Community Boards, and was rarely seen without wearing an American flag pin. Annette helped revive the dormant Kenmore Community Club, and after her husband's passing realized their shared goal of having the Club recognized as a historic place. She helped publish the award winning book, "Kenmore by the Lake: A Community History," and was awarded the McMaster's Award by the Kenmore Heritage Society for a lifetime of outstanding community service.

Her strength, sense of humor, positive outlook, joy in helping others and her generous and caring spirit will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28th at 2:00 PM at the Nile Shrine, 6601 - 244th St. SW Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

Remembrances may be sent to , HopeLink, or the Kenmore Heritage Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.