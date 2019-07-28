|
|
Annette Eaton
Oadell Annette (Ross) Eaton, born September 2, 1938 in Seattle, peacefully left our presence June 17, 2019. She is survived by grown children Shelby (Cecilio) and Ross (April) and grandchildren Marcus, Sarah (Tyler), Seth and Grace, as well as brothers Dick (Panchita), Jerry, and Ken (Mary). She leaves many close relatives and a special S.O.N. Mike and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Leslie G. "Bud" Eaton, siblings Dorothy, Donald, Elmer, Jim, Keith, and Ellen, and parents Olga and Bill Ross.
Annette attended Anderson School and Bothell High School and settled in Kenmore becoming a homemaker and working in office administration.
She enjoyed classic convertibles and volunteering in the community, serving on several Community Boards, and was rarely seen without wearing an American flag pin. Annette helped revive the dormant Kenmore Community Club, and after her husband's passing realized their shared goal of having the Club recognized as a historic place. She helped publish the award winning book, "Kenmore by the Lake: A Community History," and was awarded the McMaster's Award by the Kenmore Heritage Society for a lifetime of outstanding community service.
Her strength, sense of humor, positive outlook, joy in helping others and her generous and caring spirit will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28th at 2:00 PM at the Nile Shrine, 6601 - 244th St. SW Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.
Remembrances may be sent to , HopeLink, or the Kenmore Heritage Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019