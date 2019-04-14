Resources More Obituaries for Annette Iverson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annette G. Iverson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Annette G. Iverson



Annette was like no other woman I ever met-artistic, talented, determined and fun loving, with a smile that captured you. It is difficult to describe the many facets that made up Annette's life, but above all she spent a lifetime making and accumulating friends. Once you became her friend, she would never let you go. And for that, her friends will be forever grateful.



Annette was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 12, 1947, and moved with her family to Seattle, Washington, at the age of six. Chicago's loss became Seattle's gain. One of the original craftspeople at the Pike Place Market, Annette worked there for nearly twenty years, all the while accumulating friends. She then left and fulfilled her dream by getting her degree at the UW and becoming a teacher at Horizon Elementary in the Mukilteo School District for twenty years. During this time, she fell in love with the Spanish language and became an ESL specialist. She also fell in love with the many, many immigrant children that she taught. And she continued to accumulate friends.



But that was only part of who she was. Annette was an artist. Among her works was what may be the only parking strip in Seattle that is one long mosaic. She was the creator of a back-yard garden that was included in many of the Phinney Ridge garden tours, and was the gathering place for countless parties and happy hours for those many friends she continued to accumulate. Annette was always seeking an opportunity to dress up. Boas and lipstick were ever-present accessories, as was a chilled bottle of Chardonnay. She was also the decorator of a home through which she expressed her love for travel, for family, for art and for the fullness of life.



After a long and graceful struggle with dementia, Annette died at home on Tuesday, April 9, looking out on her garden, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Michael Keller, sister Kathy (Don) Deraitus, brother Pete (Karen) Deraitus, sister Mary Deraitus, sister Jean (Hal) Remington.



As her husband, I once asked Annette what I could do to make her happy. She said, "Never say 'No' to me." I regret the few times I did. She will have my heart forever.



A party celebrating Annette's life will be held this summer in her beautiful back yard when Seattle is blessed with warmth and in full bloom.



-- Her loving husband Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries