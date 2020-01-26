Home

Annette Martin "Nan" Allen

Annette Martin "Nan" Allen Obituary
Annette "Nan" Martin Allen

Annette "Nan" Allen passed away peacefully at her home on November 27, 2019 at age 92.

She completed a full and satisfying life filled with loving relationships including her husband Bill who predeceased her, two brothers, six nieces and nephews, and more friends than can be counted. She had two successful careers: 30 years as a clinical social worker and 20 years in real estate. Her life was defined by compassion for others and outrage at prejudice and injustice in all forms. Her spiritual community gave her great joy and inspiration.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 8,

11 a.m. at the Unity Church of Lynnwood, 16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway, with reception to

follow. Nan requested that no

flowers be sent in addition to those

provided by her church family.

Friends and family are encouraged to read more and sign the guestbook at:

www.asacredmoment.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020
