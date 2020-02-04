Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
First African Methodist Episcopal Church
1522 14th Ave.
Seattle, WA
1922 - 2020
Annie B. Ellis Obituary
Annie B. Ellis

Born January 18, 1922, in Abernant, Alabama, died January 16, 2020, at home in Seattle. Loving mother to Michael (Madeline) McKenzie, Patricia L. Chu and Carlena Mathias; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Predeceased by husbands Leonard McKenzie and Carlton Ellis, and all her siblings.

Funeral services 10 a.m. Feb. 6, First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1522 14th Ave., Seattle.

Please sign Annie's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 4, 2020
