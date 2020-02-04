|
Annie B. Ellis
Born January 18, 1922, in Abernant, Alabama, died January 16, 2020, at home in Seattle. Loving mother to Michael (Madeline) McKenzie, Patricia L. Chu and Carlena Mathias; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Predeceased by husbands Leonard McKenzie and Carlton Ellis, and all her siblings.
Funeral services 10 a.m. Feb. 6, First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1522 14th Ave., Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 4, 2020