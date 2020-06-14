Annie Liu Frechtling
Annie Liu Frechtling, beloved wife of Dan Frechtling and devoted mother of Grant, Chase and Drew Frechtling, passed away on April 10, 2020, at their home in Clyde Hill, WA. She was 47 years old when she succumbed to lung cancer despite never having smoked.
Annie was born on November 7,
1972 in Taiwan to Sam and Amy Liu. Annie and her family moved to the U.S. and settled in Redlands, CA, in 1985. She graduated from Redlands High School in 1991 and from UCLA in 1995 majoring in East Asian Studies.
She met her husband in Beijing, China and they were married in Tustin, CA on July 10, 1999. After living in Los Angeles and Portland, OR, Dan and Annie moved to Clyde Hill in 2009. Annie volunteered as a teacher's assistant at Clyde Hill Elementary School and was active at Bellevue Presbyterian Church.
Annie was an accomplished pianist and taught young ones to play. She loved to cook and enjoyed seeking out fresh fruits and vegetables for the family dinner table. She also enjoyed visiting art museums around the world and traveled widely with her family. Annie read avidly and often spent her evenings reading English and Mandarin stories to her three boys from their earliest days.
Annie was devoted to her family. It was typical of her loving soul that she carried on a monthly correspondence with Dan's grandmother, Mary Frechtling, for years after her marriage. She enjoyed a host of devoted friends and was cherished by all for her kindness and compassion for others.
Annie's courage and resilience were a bright light to others even in the darkest days of her illness. In the midst of her struggle, she exuded joy, gratitude and a love-filled spirit. She believed nothing could separate her from the love of Jesus. She shared her vulnerability with her friends and family on regular Caring Bridge postings. Annie's courage was inspirational, reminding us all of what a short and precious gift life is. She treasured her family and many friends and leaned on their constant stream of prayers, good wishes and generosities during her illness.
She was remarkably kind and loving, and her smile, laughter and caring spirit will be missed by all of her family and friends. Annie is survived by her husband, Dan, her sons Grant, Chase and Drew, her father, Sam Liu, her mother, Amy Liu, and her brother, Ken Liu and his wife Irene and their two boys in San Francisco.
Memorial donations in Annie's name may be sent to Camp Kesem at Seattle University, www.campkesem.org to assist children of those diagnosed with cancer. A memorial service will be held at Bellevue Presbyterian Church when conditions permit. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Caring Bridge and at www.legacy.com until July 10, 2020.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.