Annie Lou Ingeborg Romtvedt McCracken was born at her parent's home in Midland, OR December 8, 1931. She died May 15, 2019 at her home of 60 years on Juanita Point in Kirkland, WA. Annie, daughter of a Norwegian immigrant and a descendent of an American revolutionist was named by her seven older siblings when her father, Sondre, asked his children what her name should be. They told him to name her after their mother, Annie Lou.



Annie grew up on the family dairy farm along Lost River in Langell Valley and attended school in Bonanza, OR. She was active in 4H and played on the girls' basketball team in high school. Annie attended Pacific Lutheran College in Tacoma, WA where she met her husband, Ben A. McCracken. They were married in 1954 and lived in Idaho, Illinois, California, and Oregon - during his time in the Air Force.



Annie loved education and sharing knowledge with others. She completed her BA in Education from Southern Oregon College and began her teaching career in Spanaway, WA teaching kindergarten students. During her 30 years she also taught at Norkirk, Mark Twain, and Thoreau Elementary Schools all in Kirkland. In 1958 Annie and Ben moved to their home on Lake Washington which she loved. Her summers were filled with teaching vacation Bible school and family adventures. Family quiz's were a part of each day to help her children learn, not only what was covered at church and Sunday school but also from the family adventures. Annie and Ben enjoyed the outdoors and raised their children up to be avid campers, hikers, boaters, and skiers. Annie skied into her 80's and backpacked the Lake Ozette Triangle at 83. Together Annie and Ben traveled the World, visiting all seven continents and all locations she ever taught about. One of her adventures was with Ben when they flew their seaplane to Alaska. Ben then had to ride a donkey down the Grand Canyon so they both got their dream adventures. There were many happy trips flying in the Pacific Northwest as a family. Devout Christian, teacher, square dancer, travel planner (next was a motor home excursion to Yosemite NP). skier, friend to many, shared her home and love with all.



We were blessed to have



her as our mother.



Annie is survived by her children: Ben T. (Ellen Govig), Gail (Gene Yandell), Carol (Joe Ridenhour). Her sisters: Ellen Kjesbu, Ruth "Ollie" Stolte. Seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Special adopted family members: Hiroko Yamamoto, John Palmer, Sue Pomeroy.



A memorial service will be held Sat., June 8th at Bothell First Lutheran Church, Bothell, WA.



A memorial service will be held Sat., June 8th at Bothell First Lutheran Church, Bothell, WA.

In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to Mission Aviation, Bothell First Lutheran or Holy Spirit Lutheran in Kirkland.