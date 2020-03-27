Home

Annie Mary Knighton Hall

Annie Mary Knighton Hall Obituary
Annie Mary Knighton Hall

Annie passed away peacefully at 90 years old on March 14, 2020.

She was a teacher in Mercer Island public schools for over 30 years and lived Ghana West Africa where she started a Computer School and lived in Ghana for 20 years. She lived her life exactly how she planned it.

Annie is survived by her two son's Hayden, Brent his wife Elsa and Brent Jr. who each love and miss her dearly plus the all of the people's lives she touched around the world.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
