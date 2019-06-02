|
Anselma Marie Bergen Beckwith
Selma was born March 26, 1924 and died May 26, 2019 surrounded, literally, by a roomful of loving family. Those who knew her have been truly blessed, especially her seven children and their families, including numerous grand-children, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Mass at noon at St. Luke Church, 322 N 175th Street, Shoreline on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 - the 71st anniversary of her marriage to Scotty Beckwith, who preceded her to Heaven in 2012. Please join us for a songfest beginning at 11:30 preceding the funeral. Inurnment will follow at 3:00 pm at Beck's Restlawn Cemetery in Edmonds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland or Mercy Corps.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019