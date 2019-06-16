Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Anthony West
Anthony West
Anthony Dennis West

Anthony Dennis West Obituary
Anthony Dennis West

Age 83, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA. Denny was born on July 9, 1935 in Seattle, WA to Anne and Frank West.

Denny is survived by his beloved wife Helen Brown West; his five children Colleen West, Kevin (Jean) West, Keri Heagle, Kimberly (Joaquin) Arruiza, and Victoria Jonak. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Denny loved his wife and his children very much.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, WA. A graveside service will follow on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 4:00pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Seattle, WA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
