Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Gamba Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony Frank (Tony) Gamba

Obituary Condolences Flowers Anthony (Tony) Frank Gamba



Anthony (Tony) Gamba was born October 6, 1944 in Seattle, WA to Anthony Samuel Gamba and Nettie (Maxine) Gamba. He grew up in the Rainier Valley area known as Garlic Gulch across from Colman grade school, graduated from Franklin High School in 1962 and went on to serve in the Army Reserve. He met Gloria Jean Bergesen through mutual friends and they were married in September of 1966.



Tony started his career with Crescent Spices in the warehouse, and then became heavily involved in the beer industry, working for several distributors and breweries as a driver and draft beer system installer throughout his career, before retiring from Columbia Distributing in 2013.



Tony was an avid University of Washington Husky football fan, spending 40+ seasons as a ticket holder. Tony, along with some of his longtime friends and family, would meet at local establishments to celebrate before, after and on the bus rides to the games. In addition, he was a fixture at Maplewood Golf Course, playing many rounds of golf with his father, friends, and eventually sons. He loved to take long car rides and spend time at the casino with Gloria before her passing. Later in life, he enjoyed taking cruises and traveling to Mexico with his sister and her partner Russ.



The most important thing to Tony was spending time with his family. From Sunday dinners, to holiday bashes and themed family parties, to watching his granddaughter dance and his grandson compete in sports, he was at his happiest. The last few months of his life, he was brought immense joy by the arrival of his third grandchild by his youngest son.



Tony passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Gloria, his brother Rodney and his sister Rose Marie Carnefix. Tony is survived by his son Marc, his wife Angela and their children Abigail and Anthony; his son Steven, his wife Courtney and their son Maxwell; his sister Antonette (Toni) Nelson; and brother Timothy.



A celebration of life will be held at Meridian Valley Country Club, 24830 136th Ave. SE Kent, WA 98042 at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 23rd. Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries