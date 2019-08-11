|
|
Anthony Hideki Ishisaka
Anthony "Tony" Hideki Ishisaka,
beloved husband, father, grandfather, educator, social-justice organizer, uncle and father figure to many, passed away on July 9, 2019, at age 75, from congestive heart failure. He was born in the Amache, Colo., Japanese American concentration camp called "Grenada" on May 5, 1944, to Ruth Harue Ishisaka (Ito) and Roy Wataru Ishisaka. He married Joanne (Baker), on July 19, 1969, and had two children, Toshiye and Naomi. Ishisaka was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Woodrow and Howard; sister Kimiye; and nephew Jason. He is survived by his children, wife, son-in-law Ryan, granddaughter Eveline, nieces Kory and Pamela, nephew Max, and numerous other relatives and chosen family. For more on Ishisaka's life, read The Seattle Times obit here bit.ly/ishisaka_seattle
A memorial service will be held
at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural
Center on Sept. 14, 2019, from
1-5 pm. To attend, please register
at bit.ly/ishisaka_memorial
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UW School of Social Work's Anthony Hideki Ishisaka's Endowed Memorial Fellowship bit.ly/ishisaka_fund
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019