Anthony Lewis Crawley
1962 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" L. Crawley, 58, passed away September 20, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Anthony, a beloved family man, and friend was born June 30, 1962, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Lewis Crawley and Dawn Nordloh. After graduating from Highland High School in SLC UT, Anthony attended Beauty School in Butte MT. Anthony spent almost 20 years at Gene Juarez in downtown Seattle. He was loved by both his clients and colleagues, all of which he considered dear friends. He was known for his amazing blowouts and meticulous cuts. Anthony married Amy in 1997, and their son, Rowan, was born in 2005. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Dawn, and survived by his wife Amy, son Rowan, brother Jeff Crawley and sisters, Elizabeth Nordloh and Heather Calkins, and their families.

A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020. Service details and full obituary can be found at wasatchlawn.com. In lieu of flowers please consider making a financial donation in support of the family.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
