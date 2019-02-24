|
|
Anthony Michael Pomianek
10/8/1959 ~ 2/16/2019
It is with great sadness that our family announces Tony's passing.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; son, Austin Brooks; brothers and sisters, Charlie and Kris Pomianek, Cassandra and Jerry Powell, and Cynthia Pomianek.
Tony will be remembered for his love of golf and Husky football.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd
at 4:00pm at
Harvey Funeral Chapel
508 N 36th St., Seattle, 98103
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019