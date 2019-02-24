Home

Anthony Michael Pomianek

Anthony Michael Pomianek

10/8/1959 ~ 2/16/2019

It is with great sadness that our family announces Tony's passing.

Tony is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; son, Austin Brooks; brothers and sisters, Charlie and Kris Pomianek, Cassandra and Jerry Powell, and Cynthia Pomianek.

Tony will be remembered for his love of golf and Husky football.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd

at 4:00pm at

Harvey Funeral Chapel

508 N 36th St., Seattle, 98103

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
