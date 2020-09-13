1/1
Anthony Richard Seferos
Anthony Richard Seferos

Tony Seferos passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 in his Bellevue home surrounded by his beloved family.

Tony was born November 13, 1935 in Seattle, the fourth of six children to Marvin and Margaret Seferos, He served in the Army Reserve National Guard. He was an Ambulance Driver for Shepard Ambulance and later worked for Coca-Cola where he retired in 1997, Tony has had homes in Bothell, Leavenworth, Bellevue, and Surprise Arizona where he spent many happy winters with friends at Happy Trails. He enjoyed his retirement to the fullest, traveling and enjoying life, he was so proud of his grandchildren.

Tony is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn. He is survived by his loving soulmate Margie Meidinger, his Daughter and Son in Law Tammie and Shawn Kelly, Grandchildren Cameron and Tara Kelly, and his brother David Seferos. Remembrances may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
