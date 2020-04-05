|
Anthony (Tony) Trippy
Anthony A. Trippy, those who knew him called him Pa, Tony, or Coach Trippy, was born December 14, 1939, and passed away March 24, 2020. He grew up on Beacon Hill and lived in the Seattle area his whole life. He is survived by three sons: Tony, Joseph, & Gino Trippy. Six Grandsons: Dominico, Romany, Joseph, Luke, Jacob, and Gino Trippy. Two Granddaughters: Emery and Tessa Trippy. He attended grade school at Mt. Virgin, and from there to Seattle Prep High School, where he was a star football & baseball player. He worked many years as a salesman before retiring. He then got into bus driving. He did that for 25 years and worked until his passing. He coached all three sons: Tony, Joseph, & Gino in baseball, basketball, and soccer from a young age until they reached high school. He touched and paved the lives of many kids all over the city, especially in the Beacon Hill, Central District, and Rainier Valley areas.
Pa was very proud of our Italian, Catholic Heritage, and his whole life revolved around his family and Notre Dame Football. There will be a celebration of Pa's life scheduled after the risk of the Pandemic subsides.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020