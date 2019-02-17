|
|
Anton J. Boehm
Anton J. Boehm was called home to our Lord on February 10, 2019. He was born in North Dakota on August 22, 1922. He lived in Seattle for 74 years. To all who knew him, he was a unique and caring individual who touched everyone's heart. He married Rita M. Kent December 10, 1949.
They had two children, son Wayne and daughter Diane, 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Rosary is at Yarington's Funeral Home on Monday, February 25
at 6:30pm. Funeral will be at Holy Family Church in White Center on Tuesday, February 26
at 11:00am, with a reception following. Please sign our on-line
guestbook @ www.yaringtons.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019