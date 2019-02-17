Home

Yarington's/White Center Funeral Home
10708 16th Ave Sw
Seattle, WA 98146
(206) 242-2771
For more information about
Anton Boehm
Anton Boehm
Anton J. Boehm

Anton J. Boehm

Anton J. Boehm was called home to our Lord on February 10, 2019. He was born in North Dakota on August 22, 1922. He lived in Seattle for 74 years. To all who knew him, he was a unique and caring individual who touched everyone's heart. He married Rita M. Kent December 10, 1949.

They had two children, son Wayne and daughter Diane, 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Rosary is at Yarington's Funeral Home on Monday, February 25

at 6:30pm. Funeral will be at Holy Family Church in White Center on Tuesday, February 26

at 11:00am, with a reception following. Please sign our on-line

guestbook @ www.yaringtons.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019
