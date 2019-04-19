Anton "Tony" "Tonko" V. Oblack



Born in Veli Rat, Croatia October 11, 1922 and passed away peacefully in his beloved home on Palm Sunday with family.



Anton was a survivor. His life experiences were ones of which books are written and movies made. He survived WWII escaping Yugoslavia by rowing across the Adriatic to Italy, immigrated to Argentina and finally to the USA. He settled into the Croatian community on Bainbridge Island, was a crew member and cook on Croatian commercial fishing vessels, was a master brick mason and finally retired as a Longshoreman (ILWU Local #19). He truly lived the American dream while maintaining his old country values.



He is survived by son Mario (Susan) and daughter Kathy (Marc), grandchildren Mara, Marko and Andrew and sisters, Blazenka and Anita, both in Croatia, and the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Josie.



The family wishes to thank his caregivers the past two years, especially Terry, John, Todd, Julie, Olgaluisa, Lillian and Richard.



A Rosary will be held Tuesday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. and the Funeral mass is Wednesday April 24 at 11 a.m. , both at



St. Cecilia Parish



Bainbridge Island.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Cecilia Parish or the Seattle Junior Tamburitzans (PO Box 77261, Seattle, WA. 98177) or a . Also see cookfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Volimo Te Jako Puno. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019