Arlene Foon Luke



Arlene Foon Luke passed peacefully on June 2, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on November 13, 1928 in Jook Lok village, Toishan District, Kwangtung Province, China. During her teen years, she attended a boarding school and studied to become a teacher.



In 1947 she was introduced to her future husband York Que Luke, an American WWII veteran. They were married later that year in a ceremony at the American Consulate in Canton, Kwangtung, China. In 1951, she and their daughter left China to join her husband in Seattle.



Arlene worked beside her husband helping him build Ding Ho Laundry and Cleaners which became one of the city's best known laundries with a clientele of Who's Who of Seattle.



Over the years, York and Arlene raised four children and their family grew to include eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her husband preceded her in death in 2014.



Arlene was loving, kind, positive, smart, practical and hard-working. She had many interests including keeping up with the news and current events, cooking, sewing, trying new foods and recipes, and traveling, especially cruising. She even created her own daily walking and exercise program. Her greatest joy was time with her family.



Visitation will be held on June 22,



2:00-6:00 pm at Acacia Memorial



Park and Funeral Home at 14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA. Funeral services will be held at Acacia on Sunday, June 23



at 2:00 pm with interment to follow at Lake View Cemetery.



Remembrances may be made in



Arlene Luke's name to Kin On



Health Care Center or the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Published in The Seattle Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019