|
|
Arlene Marie Conover
Arlene Marie Conover, of Burien, died peacefully on August 17, 2019 from natural causes. Arlene was the wife of (the late) Joseph Conover. She is survived by her younger brother William, her sister-in-law Susan and her nephew and niece Michael and Rebecca Rose. Arlene was born in 1930 in Tacoma. She graduated from Stadium High School and attended the University of Washington. She married Joe Conover in 1958, and they lived in Burien for more than 50 years. Arlene was a flight attendant with United Airlines for many years. Her experience in the airline industry reinforced her naturally welcoming and hospitable nature. She had a lifelong tradition of entertaining. Her adventures with the airline also reinforced her love of travel and adventure. She travelled extensively in Europe and Asia and she particularly favored Hawaii. Arlene was a passionate Seahawks fan. She was also a patron of the theatre and supported the work of playwrights and musicians. Her work at the Seattle Visitors Center promoted her hospitality and welcome advice to visitors. Arlene was also devoted to animals. Her pets were true family members, and she demonstrated lifelong kindness to animals who needed more love in their lives. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in Arlene's name to the World Wildlife Fund, any animal shelter or to the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019