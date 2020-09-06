Arlyn (Bjerke) Vallene
Arlyn Vallene, 89, passed away September 1, 2020 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA. She is survived by her son Brian and his wife Michelle, and three grandchildren, Briana, Brittany and Kevin. Arlyn was born in Kirkland, WA on March 16, 1931 to Ole and Hilda Bjerke. She had one brother, Gordon, and lived in Redmond her entire life before moving to Madison House five years ago. Arlyn graduated from Lake Washington High School in 1949 and had plans to attend Western but stayed home to care for her ailing mother. In 1963 she married Leonard Vallene and they were happily married for 54 years. The couple built a summer cabin on South Whidbey Island in 1966 which was a source of joy, along with motor home travel and cruises. Arlyn was active throughout her life volunteering for Children's Orthopedic, the Redmond Historical Society and the Sons of Norway. She took pride in her Norwegian heritage and had the opportunity to travel to Norway in 1978. Arlyn was a talented seamstress, handy with needle-craft and she was an avid Bridge player. Her greatest joy however, was family and friends.
Services will be at 2pm on Friday, September 11 at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park in Redmond. Sign Arlyn's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com