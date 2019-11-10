Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arne Stray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arne David Stray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arne David Stray Obituary
Arne David Stray

Arne David Stray, 84, of Enumclaw, WA, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Seattle, WA. Arne was born in Seattle, WA to Arne Thorvaldsen Stray and Cora Stray on December 6, 1934. He went on to serve our country in the US Navy, retiring from the reserves in 1974, and to work as a coordinator for Boeing for over 40 years. He enjoyed his membership of the Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1964.

Arne is survived by his wife, Sunday Stray; son, Arne Christian (Amanda) Stray; sister, Anne (Will) Salmi; and brother, Frederick (Fran) Stray. He is preceded in death by his father, Arne Thorvaldsen Stray; mother, Cora Stray; brother, Thorvald Stray; and brother Trygve Stray.

He will be interred with

full military honors at

Tahoma National Cemetery

on November 13, 2019 at 13:00.

Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, Northwest Division, 111 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, Washington 98109.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -