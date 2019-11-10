|
|
Arne David Stray
Arne David Stray, 84, of Enumclaw, WA, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Seattle, WA. Arne was born in Seattle, WA to Arne Thorvaldsen Stray and Cora Stray on December 6, 1934. He went on to serve our country in the US Navy, retiring from the reserves in 1974, and to work as a coordinator for Boeing for over 40 years. He enjoyed his membership of the Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1964.
Arne is survived by his wife, Sunday Stray; son, Arne Christian (Amanda) Stray; sister, Anne (Will) Salmi; and brother, Frederick (Fran) Stray. He is preceded in death by his father, Arne Thorvaldsen Stray; mother, Cora Stray; brother, Thorvald Stray; and brother Trygve Stray.
He will be interred with
full military honors at
Tahoma National Cemetery
on November 13, 2019 at 13:00.
Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, Northwest Division, 111 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, Washington 98109.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019