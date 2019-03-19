Arnold Brandon



Arnold "Arnie" Joseph Brandon, age 87, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA. He was a proud and devoted husband, married to his first and only love, Helen. She brought joy to his life and they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage this past February. His outgoing and friendly disposition made him a natural in his sales career at CPS Industries. No one could wrap a better present or make a better bow! He was "OBSESSD" with DeLoreans and was one of the co-founders of the Pacific Northwest DeLorean club in addition to holding the office of President for multiple terms. He could fix anything and loved touring around in their Airstream, but was happiest spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife Helen, children - Taryn, Arne and Judy, as well as 6 grandchildren - Scott, Brandon, DJ, Adam, Kyle, Jillian and 5 great grandchildren -



Madisyn, Zoe, Truman, Kayla and Daniel.



Family, friends and others whose



lives Arnie touched are invited to



Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Monday, March 25,



2019 at 12:30pm to support each



other as we celebrate & reminisce



about the man we loved and his place in our hearts. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019