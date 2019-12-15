|
|
Arnold Brotman
Age 96, Arnie died on November 21, 2019 in his home at Aljoya on Mercer Island. He was born in Newark, New Jersey on December 30, 1922, attended graduate school at New York University, married Barbara (Simons) Brotman (deceased in 2000) in 1947, and moved to Mercer Island in 1956.
He is survived by his three children, Marny Brotman of Mercer Island, Charles Michael Brotman (wife Joanie) of Hawaii Island, Jody Brotman of Mercer Island and Hawaii Island; his six grandchildren, Marisa Brotman, Ali Ann Buscher, Julia Brotman, Jeffrey Wenzel, Emily Schultz, Zachary Schultz; and six great-grandsons. Arnie was an active and contributing member of the community and passionately supported many causes throughout his life. He found great joy in tennis, and played and won tournaments across the country and Western Canada into his mid 80s. Arnie was well-loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019