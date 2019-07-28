|
Arnold Jose; Morales
Beloved husband, father, son and brother, Arnold Jose; Morales passed away April 29, 2019 following a two year fight with esophageal cancer. Born in 1943 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Arnold's was the quintessential 'bootstrap' story, rising from very little means by sheer will to become a United States Marine and a successful and productive electrical engineer (BSEE from Georgia Tech).
Arnold is survived by his wife Sandra, his twin brother Robert, and his two children Elisa and Andrew.
Services will be held on Friday,
2 August at Tahoma National Cemetery. Mourners will gather no later than 12.15 PM at the Public Information Building. Please join us to honor Arnold's life at the Morales family home on Aug 2nd beginning at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Semper Fi Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019