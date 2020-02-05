|
Arthur "Art" Carpenter
Dec. 23, 1937 - Jan. 29, 2020
On January 29, Art Carpenter, a resident of Bayview in Seattle, gently passed through the eternal gates. He formerly lived in Port Townsend, WA. Art's life guides were spiritual intention and gratitude in each moment.
Art often said, "My life has been such a joy and blessing. I want my friends, neighbors, family, co-workers ... everyone ... to know how much you meant to me. I am so grateful that YOU were part of my life! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
Art's trademarks were his ready smile, sense of peace, playful stories with corny jokes, and happy impromptu singing when he would suddenly burst into song. His genuine good nature and open heart won Art friends wherever he was. And you could be sure Art was never far from his Greek Fisherman's cap.
Art was born in tiny Point Pleasant, WV. He was the son of William "Mike" Carpenter and Maud Wilson Carpenter, and the eldest of five children. He spent most of his childhood in even tinier Pennsboro, WV.
Art received his B.A. Degree in Philosophy from the University of Maryland. After serving in the Armed Forces, he moved to Washington, D.C. His analytical and technical strengths led Art to be a Senior Programmer for banks and large companies. Art took a career sabbatical to be with a host family in Cuernavaca, Mexico to sharpen his Spanish-speaking skills.
Next Art headed west, first to Colorado Springs, CO, then to Sacramento, CA and finally settled in San Francisco. He became a software and quality assurance tester in the telecommunications industry.
In San Francisco, Art gave his heart and hand in marriage to Rev. Barb Laski, who shared his beliefs in how Spirit works within the Mystery of our lives. Barb proposed to Art while she was recovering from an illness in a rehab facility. A flabbergasted yet delighted Art said, "Yes!" They later learned that the proposal had fallen on Sadie Hawkins Day.
In 2004, Art and Barb retired to scenic Port Townsend, WA, a historic Victorian seaport community. The beauty of living on a bluff with expansive views of water and two mountain ranges enlivened their souls. They happily communed with the sea, nature, and their three little dogs - Mitzi, Phoebe and Phoenix.
They were surrounded by cherished friends. Art's exercise class and men's breakfast group were joyful gatherings for many years.
Art worked five years for ECHHO managing used medical equipment for the community. His dual disciplines were trans-forming organic, locally grown foods into tasty, healthy meals, and engaging in his exercise classes to optimize wellness and create endearing social bonds.
Art was most devoted to his spiritual life. In D.C., he was active with Potter's House, a coffee house mission of Seekers Church and Church of the Saviour. The relationships he formed lasted a lifetime.
Art expanded his spiritual insight with Jean Houston's Mystery School and Brugh Joy's Heart-Centered Transformation Program. Art also graduated from Paul Rebillot's School of Gestalt. At age 58, he became a credentialed Hellerworker in the healing field of bodywork.
Centering prayer blossomed into a daily practice, focused on the spirituality espoused by Father Thomas Keating and St. Benedict's Monastery in Colorado. Art went on spiritual retreats to Iona, Scotland and Ghost Ranch, New Mexico with peacemaker, Rev. J. Philip Newell. Most recently, Art was a member of Plymouth United Church of Christ in Seattle. Previously, he was with the Port Townsend Friends fellowship, which he admired for its social justice initiatives and lengthy silences during meetings.
A deeply moving and elevated experience in Art's spiritual life was his 500-mile trek alone over the Pyrenees and across Northern Spain on the Camino de Santiago de Compostela. He was 71 years young.
Art is survived by his beloved spouse, Barb Laski with whom he shared many adventures. He also leaves his dear brothers Michael and Kermit, and sister Anita and her husband, John. His parents and brother Earl preceded him in death. Art was especially grateful to: his phenomenal doctors at Virginia Mason Hospital - Drs. Irani, Wang, and Soung; resources at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance; and special caregiver Patrice Barry.
Art's memorial service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, March 7 at Port Townsend Friends Meetinghouse, located at 1841 Sheridan Street. Art's ashes will be scattered at St. Benedict's Monastery in Snowmass, CO.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 5, 2020