Arthur Church



October 1, 1956 - November 7, 2017



A good man left this earth on November 7, 2017, and moved on to his next adventure in the next world and to be with his son, David Church.



Arthur A. Church Jr. was born in Seattle, Wash. He moved to Alaska in 1975 and in 1985, married the love of his life, Bonnie. Together they raised an amazing son David, while encouraging each others' passions and dreamer attitudes.



Art ran the Iditarod Sled Dog race five times, which was the highlight of his life! He continued to participate with the Iditarod as a race judge until 2015. He loved his dogs and enjoyed the bond he shared with them.



He ran dog teams for Susan Butcher, Martin Buser, DeeDee Jonrowe and Vern Halter. Art was very talented and resourceful; he could build and fix anything which led to engineering innovative dog sled designs and building those sleds for many mushers. He was an avid horticulturist and enjoyed brewing whiskey for family and friends. Most of all, Art loved his family. Losing his only son in 2011 was his biggest challenge in this life. He will be gravely missed by many. Rest in peace, Art.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Church; parents, Arthur and Yvonne Church of Wasilla, Alaska; his sisters, Anita Aderhold and Susan Lowenstein; brother, Barney Church; and many cousins, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, all who adored him.



Please join us as we reunite father and son on May 3, 2019, at the Evergreen Washelli Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019