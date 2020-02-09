|
|
Arthur Eugene Garverick
Art passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from cancer. He was born in Mansfield, OH on August 15, 1946 to Ruth Pearl and Arthur Edward Garverick. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Donna Wheeler, brother Richard Garverick and nephew Eric Bullock. He is survived by sister Janet Mann of Mansfield, OH, nieces Susan Halm, Lewis Center, OH and Debra Garverick of Fredericktown, OH.
Art was a true, loyal and generous friend, who had a special gift of making lifelong friends. He always stayed in touch and went out of his way to help when needed. He will be greatly missed by an amazing number of friends from all parts of the country.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
A memorial is planned for Saturday, February 15 @1:00pm.
Central Lutheran Church
409 N. Tacoma Ave, Tacoma 98403
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020